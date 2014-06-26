Japan May household spending tumbles 8 percent vs year ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell much more than expected in May, data showed on Friday, in a sign that consumer spending is struggling after an increase in the national sales tax.

The 8.0 percent annual decrease exceeded the median market forecast for a 2.0 percent annual decline.

Spending declined 3.1 percent in May from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 271,411 yen ($2,700), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. The median estimate was for a 2.5 percent increase.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for rising welfare costs.