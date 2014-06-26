FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan May household spending tumbles 8 percent vs year ago
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down on encryption techniques
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down on encryption techniques
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 26, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Japan May household spending tumbles 8 percent vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell much more than expected in May, data showed on Friday, in a sign that consumer spending is struggling after an increase in the national sales tax.

The 8.0 percent annual decrease exceeded the median market forecast for a 2.0 percent annual decline.

Spending declined 3.1 percent in May from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 271,411 yen ($2,700), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. The median estimate was for a 2.5 percent increase.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for rising welfare costs.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.