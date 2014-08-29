FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July household spending falls 5.9 percent vs year ago
August 29, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Japan July household spending falls 5.9 percent vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell in July from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that consumer spending is struggling to recover after an increase in the national sales tax.

The 5.9 percent year-on-year decrease exceeded the median market forecast for a 3.0 percent annual decline.

Spending fell 0.2 percent in July from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 280,293 yen ($2,703), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The median estimate was for a 1.6 percent month-on-month increase.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for rising welfare costs.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
