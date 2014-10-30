FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan September household spending falls 5.6 percent vs year ago: government
October 30, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Japan September household spending falls 5.6 percent vs year ago: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 5.6 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that consumer spending remains weak.

The decrease was more than the median estimate of a 4.3 percent decline and followed a 4.7 percent annual drop in August.

Spending grew 1.5 percent in September from the previous month, less than the median estimate of a 1.9 percent increase. That followed a 0.3 percent decline in August.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

