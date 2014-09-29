Japan August household spending falls 4.7 percent versus year ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell in August from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that consumer spending remains weak after an increase in the sales tax earlier this year.

The 4.7 percent year-on-year decrease was worse than economists’ median estimate for a 3.8 percent annual decline and followed a 5.9 percent decline in the year to July.

Spending declined 0.3 percent in August from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms as households spent an average 282,124 yen ($2,579), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. The median estimate was for a 1.2 percent month-on-month increase.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for healthcare and welfare spending.