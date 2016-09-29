Japan August household spending falls 4.6 percent year-on-year: govt

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 4.6 percent in August from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, data by the Ministry OF Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday, a sign of persistent weakness in private consumption.

The year-on-year fall compared with the median market forecast for a 2.5 percent fall and followed a 0.5 percent drop in July, the data showed.

To view the full tables, go to the ministry's website at:here