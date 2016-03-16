FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economist Stiglitz says Japan should not raise sales tax
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 16, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

U.S. economist Stiglitz says Japan should not raise sales tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Economist Joseph Stiglitz takes part in a panel during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RTX1SVXT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nobel laureate and economist Joseph Stiglitz said on Wednesday he told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Japan should not go ahead with another sales tax hike planned for next year.

Stiglitz, a Columbia University professor, said that another sales tax hike would steer the economy in the “wrong direction” and that Japan should focus on fiscal stimulus to boost the economy.

Stiglitz was speaking to reporters after the first meeting of a new government panel formed by Abe to discuss the global economy in preparation for the upcoming Group of Seven summit. The fragile state of global growth is sure to top the agenda at the summit, to be hosted by Japan in May.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.