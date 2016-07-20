FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan government planning at least 20 trillion yen to support economy: Kyodo
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Japan government planning at least 20 trillion yen to support economy: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mt. Fuji is seen between cranes and buildings during sunset at a port in Tokyo, Japan, December 9, 2015.Toru Hanai/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Japanese government is planning to compile a stimulus package of at least 20 trillion yen ($186.60 billion) to help the economy emerge from deflation and fend off possible adverse effects of Brexit, Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.

The stimulus package is likely to be double the 10 trillion-plus yen that was previously expected, as it will now include projects for fiscal 2017 and beyond and increase "zaito" low-interest government loans by 6 trillion yen, Kyodo reported, citing the sources. (bit.ly/2a02b42)

It is also possible that the stimulus package and public expenditure may increase even further, depending on agreements between the government and the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito Party, the news agency said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will seek Cabinet approval for the stimulus measures in early August, Kyodo reported.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.