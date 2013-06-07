FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan government spokesman: closely watching market moves
#Business News
June 7, 2013 / 1:52 AM / 4 years ago

Japan government spokesman: closely watching market moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (L) exchanges smiles with Economics Minister Akira Amari (C) and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga before a news conference by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not in picture) at Abe's official residence in Tokyo January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday he would not comment on foreign exchange-rate levels but that he was closely watching market moves.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment in a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

The dollar slumped to a seven-week low of 95.90 yen on Thursday as investors unwound long dollar positions ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the world’s biggest economy. <FRX/>

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
