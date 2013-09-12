Japan government spokesman: PM Abe undecided on sales tax hike

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reviews the honour guard before a meeting with Japan Self-Defense Force's senior members at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not decided whether to raise the sales next year, although if the tax hike were to proceed the government will compile a stimulus package, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

“It is not true the premier has reached a decision. He will decide early next month, taking into account various economic data,” Suga told a news conference.

He also said the size of any economic stimulus package will be decided in consultations with Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economics Minister Akira Amari.