Japan government spokesman: no order from PM to consider corporate tax cut
September 13, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 4 years ago

Japan government spokesman: no order from PM to consider corporate tax cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at the first Cabinet meeting on decommissioning nuclear reactors and control of radiation-contaminated water leak at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not given orders to consider a corporate tax cut, the government’s top spokesman said on Friday.

A cut in the corporate tax would be an option for Japan, which is considering ways to cushion the economy as it is planning to raise the sales tax next year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comments at a regular news conference following a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
