Japan's Suga: need to see if oil price plunge leads to risk aversion

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga smiles during a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday the government needs to monitor closely the recent plunge in oil prices and whether it contributes to the spread of risk aversion in financial markets.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a regular post-cabinet news conference that the government will closely watch currency movements.

The rouble, a major victim of plunging oil prices, plunged more than 11 percent against the dollar on Tuesday despite a steep hike in Russia’s benchmark interest rate.