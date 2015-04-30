Japan's Suga: BOJ taking appropriate policy to beat deflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday the Bank of Japan has been making monetary policy appropriately to beat deflation and he expects it to continue to do so.

“The government and the Bank of Japan share a basic stance on policy and the central bank will decide details of actions appropriately,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

The central bank is expected to hold off on expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday although it is seen trimming its inflation and growth forecasts, hoping that rising wages will spur spending and keep the economic recovery on track.