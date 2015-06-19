FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Suga: Hope U.S. fast-track bill is passed as soon as possible
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Suga: Hope U.S. fast-track bill is passed as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (C) is surrounded by reporters as he holds an emergency news conference following the eruption of a volcano in southern Japan, at prime minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 29, 2015. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday he hoped “fast-track” trade legislation in the United States would be passed as soon as possible.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the fast-track authority, or trade promotion authority (TPA), is needed to seal negotiations of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday reversed course, approving the legislation central to President Barack Obama’s trade deal with Pacific Rim nations and sending it back to the Senate.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.