Japan's Suga: Hope U.S. fast-track bill is passed as soon as possible

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (C) is surrounded by reporters as he holds an emergency news conference following the eruption of a volcano in southern Japan, at prime minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 29, 2015. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday he hoped “fast-track” trade legislation in the United States would be passed as soon as possible.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the fast-track authority, or trade promotion authority (TPA), is needed to seal negotiations of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday reversed course, approving the legislation central to President Barack Obama’s trade deal with Pacific Rim nations and sending it back to the Senate.