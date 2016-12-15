FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Japan will look closely at effects of Fed rate hikes: Suga
#Business News
December 15, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 8 months ago

Japan will look closely at effects of Fed rate hikes: Suga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo, Japan August 30, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government will look closely at the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, a top government spokesman said on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking to reporters in a regular news briefing, added that the Fed's decision to raise rates was based on the improving U.S. economy and is not a bad thing for the global economy.

The Fed raised rates to a range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent on Wednesday and signaled a faster pace of increases in 2017.

Asked about reports by a U.S. think tank that China appears to have installed weapons, including anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, on all seven of the artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea, Suga said Japan was closely monitoring the situation.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

