Japan's Suga: FX stability vital, watching market closely

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that he was watching the currency market with a sense of urgency, stressing the importance of its stability, as the yen rose after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern about the strong dollar.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, while declining to comment on currency levels, told a regular news conference that markets are aware of geopolitical risks but that the U.S. and global economy remain on firm footing.
Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill