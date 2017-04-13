Japan's Suga: FX stability vital, watching market closely

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks to media during a news conference after the reports on the launch of a North Korean missile, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 12, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that he was watching the currency market with a sense of urgency, stressing the importance of its stability, as the yen rose after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concern about the strong dollar.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, while declining to comment on currency levels, told a regular news conference that markets are aware of geopolitical risks but that the U.S. and global economy remain on firm footing.