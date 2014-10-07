FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Suga says weak yen has not boosted exports as expected
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Japan
October 7, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Suga says weak yen has not boosted exports as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday that a weak yen has not boosted exports as the government had expected.

“We previously had expected a soft yen would increase exports. But they have not increased as projected and they are leveling out,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

“A weak yen has stopped corporations from expanding overseas bushiness completely. I think they are watching the situation whether they can return production from overseas to Japan.”

The U.S. dollar stood around 109.30 yen JPY=EBS on Tuesday, having hit a six-year high beyond 110 yen earlier this month.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.