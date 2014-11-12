Japan's Suga: Up to PM Abe to decide whether to call election

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman reiterated on Wednesday that it is up to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to decide whether to dissolve the lower house of parliament and call a snap election.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also denied media reports that the government will postpone a planned sales tax hike. He repeated that the decision on whether to raise the levy would be made after the government examines preliminary and revised July-September gross domestic product data to be released next Monday and in early December, respectively.