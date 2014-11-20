FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Suga: No problem in meeting deficit reduction goal
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 20, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Suga: No problem in meeting deficit reduction goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday he does not see Japan having any problem at all achieving its primary budget deficit reduction goal.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference correcting excessive yen strength was a political pledge and the effects of the government’s economic policies have been spreading, which is also shown in higher share prices.

The yen fell to a seven-year low against the dollar as speculators poured into carry trades funded by a tide of super-cheap liquidity from the Bank of Japan. [FRX/]

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.