Japan's Suga: No problem in meeting deficit reduction goal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday he does not see Japan having any problem at all achieving its primary budget deficit reduction goal.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference correcting excessive yen strength was a political pledge and the effects of the government’s economic policies have been spreading, which is also shown in higher share prices.

The yen fell to a seven-year low against the dollar as speculators poured into carry trades funded by a tide of super-cheap liquidity from the Bank of Japan. [FRX/]