Japan's Suga: Capex on rising trend as corporate profits improve
#Business News
December 1, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Suga: Capex on rising trend as corporate profits improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga smiles during a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday the nation’s capital spending is on a rising trend on the back of improving corporate earnings, and it will likely continue to increase.

He made comment after data showed Japanese companies raised their capital expenditure in July-September by 5.5 percent from the same period last year, indicating the recession in the third quarter may be less severe than feared.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news conference the government will closely monitor currency movements.

The yen hit a new seven-year low against the dollar amid growing concerns over deflationary pressure in Japan in the face of sliding oil prices.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
