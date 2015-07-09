FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Suga: Japan's financial system is healthy and stable
July 9, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Suga: Japan's financial system is healthy and stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday the nation’s financial system is always healthy and stable.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to comment on share prices at a regular news conference but he said the government would monitor market movements closely.

He made the comments after Japanese stock prices extended losses and the yen hovered near a seven-week high against the dollar as China’s market turmoil spread.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

