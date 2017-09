Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (C) is surrounded by reporters as he holds an emergency news conference following the eruption of a volcano in southern Japan, at prime minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 29, 2015. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday that “drastic” wage increases are needed to create a positive economic cycle and stimulate growth.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government will make its utmost efforts to create an environment where small and medium-sized firms can raise wages.