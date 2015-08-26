FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan, U.S. leaders agree to work closely on global economy: Suga
August 26, 2015 / 2:54 AM / 2 years ago

Japan, U.S. leaders agree to work closely on global economy: Suga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States agreed to work closely together on global economic issues in phone talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama on Wednesday, Japan’s top government spokesman said.

On Tuesday’s decision by the Chinese central bank to cut interest rates, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan hopes the move will help stabilize financial markets and contribute to boosting China’s economic growth.

“We also hope that (China’s rate cuts) will have a positive effect on Japan and global economies,” he told a regular news conference.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
