Japan Suga: Not true government decided to delay sales tax hike

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday there was no truth to a media report that the government had decided to delay a planned sales tax hike next year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government would raise the levy next April as scheduled unless there was a significant financial crisis or natural disaster.

The Sankei newspaper reported on Monday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had basically decided to postpone the increase because it could hurt the economy and make it hard to beat deflation.

The government will examine factors such as growth data for January-March, which is due in mid-May, and will likely announce the final decision around the G7 summit in late May, the Sankei said.