Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks to the media at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday that now was not the right time to discuss an extra budget for fiscal 2016.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the remark in response to a question about how the government planned to stimulate the economy towards the end of the fiscal year, after announcing plans to spend most of this year’s budget during the first six months.