May 16, 2016 / 2:35 AM / a year ago

Japan's Suga: Not true PM Abe has decided to delay sales tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a joint Japan-U.S. meadia briefing about the process of U.S. forces consolidation in Okinawa, at Tokyo December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman denied a media report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next year.

“There is no such fact. It is utterly groundless,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Monday.

He repeated that the government will increase the levy to 10 percent from the current 8 percent as planned next April unless there was a financial crisis on the scale of the Lehman Brothers collapse or a major natural disaster.

He made comment after a media report over the weekend that Abe would postpone the sales tax increase as it would threaten the nation’s efforts to beat prolonged deflation.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

