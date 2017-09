Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo in this February 1, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday that banks will benefit if the nation escapes deflation via the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rates and their positive impact on capital spending and housing.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that he expects the BOJ will continue to make efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.