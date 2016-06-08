Japan to conduct appropriate JGB management to secure stable absorption - Suga

TOKYO (Reuters) - Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the Japanese government would continue to conduct an appropriate government bond management policy through close dialogue with markets to secure stable absorption of government debt.

Suga, Japan’s top government spokesman, told a news conference that the government would closely monitor JGB markets.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said earlier it is considering quitting its role as a primary dealer of Japanese government bonds, reflecting a shift by commercial banks away from JGBs in the wake of the negative rate policy launched by the Bank of Japan.