FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Analysts trim Japan GDP forecasts, see feeble third-quarter rebound
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 7, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Analysts trim Japan GDP forecasts, see feeble third-quarter rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A container ship is loaded at a port in Tokyo December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Analysts slashed Japan’s growth forecast for the second half of this year in a survey released on Monday, as a recent string of weak data dash policymakers’ hopes that consumption and exports will rebound enough to pull the economy out of stagnation.

The gloomy predictions come ahead of revised gross domestic product (GDP) data, due out on Tuesday, that is likely to show Japan’s economy fared worse than the originally estimated 1.6 percent contraction in April-June.

“The rebound in consumption and exports in July has been feeble” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“It may take more time for the economy to emerge from the doldrums,” he said.

A poll of 41 major think tanks, conducted each month by a semi-government body, showed analysts now expect the economy will grow an annualized 1.67 percent in the current quarter.

That was a sharp downgrade from 2.48 percent projected in the previous month’s ESP survey, regarded as the most comprehensive poll available in Japan.

An unexpected fall in factory output in July reinforced market views that any rebound in July-September economic growth will be modest, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to expand its already massive stimulus program.

On top of that, a slowdown in major trading partner China and recent turmoil in its stock markets have sparked worries of a further hit to Japan’s economy.

Summer bonuses rose only slightly, disappointing central bankers who expected big gains in wages as the weak yen and lower oil costs boosted corporate profits.

Analysts also cut their October-December growth forecast to 1.68 percent from a 1.89 percent expansion projected in the August survey.

They now expect Japan’s economy to expand 1.11 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2016, down from a 1.21 percent growth forecast in August.

Core consumer prices were also forecast to fall 0.14 percent in July-September from the same period of the previous year, keeping price growth distant from the BOJ’s 2 percent target.

The BOJ is expected to offer a bleaker view on overseas economies and may lower its assessment on exports at its next rate review, sources say.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.