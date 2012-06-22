FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan firms doubt value of BOJ debt buying: Reuters Tankan
June 22, 2012 / 3:36 AM / in 5 years

Japan firms doubt value of BOJ debt buying: Reuters Tankan

Stanley White, Izumi Nakagawa

3 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than half of Japanese firms said they saw no benefits from the Bank of Japan’s purchases of government debt to lower interest rates, a Reuters survey showed on Friday, in a sign of the limits of unconventional monetary policy to stimulate growth.

Almost a quarter of Japanese companies are worried that the central bank’s purchases of government debt could be perceived as bankrolling fiscal policy, the survey found.

The BOJ is weighing its options as Europe’s sovereign debt crisis poses increasing risks to Japan’s economy, and the Reuters survey suggests that the perception of the effectiveness of more monetary easing may be working against the BOJ.

“We’ve already administered too much medicine, and now the economy is just exhausted,” a real estate company said.

The poll, taken alongside the monthly Reuters Tankan survey, covered 400 big firms, of which 270 responded during the June 1-18 period.

Of firms that replied, 65 percent said they saw no benefits from the decline in long-term interest rates due to the BOJ’s purchases of government debt. Another 6 percent said it was having a negative impact.

Only 29 percent of firms surveyed saw benefits from lower long-term rates.

The BOJ buys 21.6 trillion yen in long-term bonds per year. In addition, the central bank also aims to buy 29 trillion yen in government debt by June next year as part of an asset-purchase scheme.

The Reuters survey showed that 20 percent of firms said purchasing so much debt is a problem because it looks like the central bank is monetizing debt.

The survey did show that 18 percent of firms saw no problem with the purchases, while 61 percent said they were undecided.

The BOJ eased policy in February and set a 1 percent inflation target to underline its resolve to reinflate an economy beset by deflation for much of the past two decades.

It relaxed policy again in April but has paused since then on the view that Japan’s economy is headed for a moderate recovery.

The BOJ’s next policy meeting is July 11-12.

Editing by Eric Meijer

