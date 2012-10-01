Instant View: Japan business mood worsens on global slowdown - BOJ tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers were more pessimistic about business conditions in the three months to September than in the previous quarter, the Bank of Japan’s closely watched tankan survey showed, reinforcing the central bank’s concerns that the economic recovery will be delayed.

- The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment was minus 3 in September, down from minus 1 in June and in line with the median forecast for minus 3, the quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday.

- The big non-manufacturers’ sentiment index was plus 8 in September, compared with plus 8 in June and a median forecast of plus 6.

- Big manufacturers expect conditions to hold steady over the next three months, with the index for December seen at minus 3, compared with a median forecast of minus 5.

- Big firms plan to raise their capital spending by 6.4 percent in the financial year to next March, compared with a median forecast for a 5.5 percent increase.

HIROAKI MUTO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, TOKYO

”The details of the tankan show that indexes for demand are weakening both domestically and overseas, reflecting the slowdown in the global economy and its impact on Japan.

”Some people expect China’s economy to pick up in the fourth quarter, but right now Japan’s relations with China are not that good. This means Japan’s economy may not benefit as much as some people expect if China’s economy picks up.

”This may not be fully reflected in the September tankan, so sentiment could be downgraded further.

“The BOJ eased policy last month in part because they expect sentiment to worsen. I see them on hold this month, but they could move again in December to ease policy.”

TAKESHI MINAMI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NORINCHUKIN RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

”The figures confirmed that the economy is stalling. The outlook appears bleak too, with sentiment at midsized and small firms seen worsening further.

”Japanese companies seem to have no choice but to pin their hope on reconstruction-related public works for the time being.

”External demand shows no signs of looking up due to the global slowdown and consumption is weakening as stimulus-driven purchases of low-emission cars end and bonus payments are likely to fall.

“The Bank of Japan may have explained that last month’s monetary easing took into account a worsening of the economy, but it is likely to be forced to ease policy further as early as November to beat deflation, weaken the yen and prop up the economy to withstand the shock of planned sales tax hikes.”

TATSUSHI SHIKANO, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES, TOKYO

”Despite some surprises to the upside, the BOJ tankan came through broadly in line with expectations.

”The survey showed again that the economy is still weak and that there’s no big change in broadly negative sentiment among Japanese manufacturers.

“The survey also reveals that small and medium enterprises are not doing very well.”

-- The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy in September by boosting its asset-buying programme, as prospects for a near-term recovery in the world’s third-largest economy faded due to weakening exports and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.

-- A territorial dispute with China is becoming a cause of concern for Japan’s economy, because China is Japan’s largest trading partner and a decline in exports to China could hurt Japan’s growth.

-- Europe’s sovereign debt crisis is showing few signs of abating, which could keep the yen strong as investors diversify their portfolios, serving as another obstacle to Japan’s exports.