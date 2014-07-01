Tax hike hits Japan business mood, but outlook upbeat: BOJ tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Big Japanese manufacturers’ business sentiment worsened in the three months to June but is poised to improve in the following quarter, a central bank survey showed, adding to signs the economy will shrug off April’s sales tax hike.

Big firms also plan to raise capital expenditure by 7.4 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2015, more than initially expected, as premier Shinzo Abe’s stimulus policies brighten prospects for the world’s third-largest economy.

“Capital expenditure plans are very strong, showing companies do not expect the economy to worsen simply because the sales tax rose,” said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFG Morgan Stanley Securities.

“This shows that the economy is moving in line with the Bank of Japan’s scenario, so it is difficult to argue for additional monetary easing.”

The headline index gauging big manufacturers’ sentiment worsened by 5 points from three months ago to plus 12, matching a low hit in September 2013, the BOJ’s tankan quarterly survey showed on Tuesday.

It fell short of a median market forecast of plus 15 and was the first time in six quarters that the sentiment index worsened, as consumer spending slumped after surging ahead of an increase in the nationwide sales tax on April 1.

Service-sector sentiment also slid, dropping 5 points to plus 19, the first decline in more than a year and matching a median market forecast.

Big manufacturers expect business conditions to improve in the following quarter, underscoring the BOJ’s view that the pain from the higher tax will be temporary.

But big non-manufacturers expect conditions to remain flat three months ahead, indicating there was some uncertainty about the extent of the tax-hike impact on household spending.

The central bank has stood pat since deploying an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April last year, when it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said the nation is steadily moving towards achieving the target, with the effect from the tax hike seen temporary. Weak exports have also been a drag on growth, although the central bank projects a moderate pick-up to underpin the economy later this year.