Japan manufacturers' mood down as economy back in recession: Reuters Tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Confidence at Japanese manufacturers slid in December and is expected to deteriorate while the mood at service firms rebounded, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting the uneven recovery after an April tax increase.

The Reuters Tankan, which is strongly correlated with the central bank’s closely watched poll, canvassed 486 big Japanese companies, of which 263 replied, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, and a comparison with the BOJ’s tankan survey released on Oct. 1:

2015 2014

MARCH(f‘cast) DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY

==============================================================

MANUFACTURERS ( +7) +10 +13 +8 +10 +20 +19

--------------------------------------------------------------

(Materials) ( +9) +9 +12 +3 +7 +9 +27

- Textiles/paper (-22) -22 -29 -44 -38 -22 +22

- Chemicals (+21) +16 +17 +16 +10 +10 +21

- Oil refinery/ceramics (+33) +67 +40 +40 +50 +40 +43

- Steel/nonferrous metals ( +9) +9 +20 0 +9 +18 +30

(Manufactured products) ( +4) +9 +14 +10 +12 +25 +16

- Food (-22) -11 -12 -22 -10 +12 -20

- Metal products/machinery(+14) +24 +28 +23 +22 +36 +27

- Electric machinery (+21) +25 +29 +33 +36 +38 +33

- Autos/transport equipment(-9) -9 +7 -7 +5 +22 +8

- Precision machinery/others(-16)-23 -21 -23 -22 -7 -7

==============================================================

NON-MANUFACTURERS (+24) +23 +18 +20 +22 +19 +23

--------------------------------------------------------------

- Real estate/construction(+27) +27 +31 +28 +18 +25 +38

- Retail/wholesale (+13) +8 +3 +8 +7 +4 +11

- Wholesalers (+39) +33 +32 +20 +27 +28 +38

- Retailers ( -9) -14 -19 0 -8 -10 -8

- Information/communications(+53)+58 +59 +61 +75 +58 +52

- Transport/utility ( -5) 0 +5 0 +5 +5 0

- Other services (+37) +30 +15 +18 +23 +25 +17

==============================================================

*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***

==============================================================

MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS

RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ

--------------------------------------------------------------

MAR 2015 (forecast) ( +7) - (+24) -

DEC 2014 (forecast) +10 (+13) +23 (+14)

NOV +13 - +18 -

OCT +8 - +20 -

SEPT +10 +13 +22 +13

--------------------------------------------------------------