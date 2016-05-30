Japan's Aso: we should go to the people if tax hike is to be delayed

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Sunday that the Japanese people should have their say on a proposed delay to an increase in the country’s consumption tax.

“We should go to the people,” he said at a ruling party meeting in Yokohama, referring to his earlier call for parliament to be dissolved and a general election held if the tax hike is delayed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to delay an increase in Japan’s sales tax by two and a half years, a government official said on Sunday.