Japan opposition hints at tax deal if spending plans cut

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s main opposition party appeared to offer a compromise after months of stalemate over a proposed sales tax hike, with a senior official saying it could cooperate with the government on the tax plan if it dropped its costly welfare spending pledges.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda needs the support of the opposition, which controls the upper house of parliament, to push through his plan to double the 5 percent sales tax by 2015, seen as a first step in efforts to curb Japan’s snowballing public debt.

The opposition Liberal Democratic Party has repeatedly rejected Noda’s call for cooperation in recent months, criticizing his plan for a lack of savings on the spending side and threatening to block legislation to force an early election.

Last week the LDP presented its own plan, which also calls for the tax to rise to 10 percent but which is less generous with benefits.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, acting chairman of the LDP’s policy research council, said the plan could act as a basis of cooperation with the government.

“The Democrats bear the responsibility of making a straight choice between two alternatives: pushing through their bills to open the door for runaway debt or swallowing our counterproposal to prevent that from happening,” he told Reuters.

Hayashi said “yes” when asked if scaling back benefits, such as a guaranteed monthly payout of 70,000 yen ($880) for low-income pensioners, and firing two ministers censured by the opposition could pave the way to passing the tax bill.

Noda has made the tax bill his top priority and has said he was prepared to discuss changes to the plan. But the LDP demands will be hard to swallow for his Democrats, who won power in 2009 promising more generous benefits and no tax hikes in the current term.

Hayashi said that despite Noda’s stated goal to get the tax and welfare bills passed before the current parliament session ends in late June, the Democrats may try to delay the vote fearing it might divide the party.

The former economy minister and vice finance minister was speaking before Fitch cut Japan’s credit rating saying the political stalemate was dimming the prospects of the nation curbing its growing public debt.

Hayashi, whose panel is charged with drafting his party’s policy platform, also weighed into a debate on what steps were needed to drag Japan out of its decade-long bout of deflation.

He urged the Bank of Japan to set an inflation target of 2 percent - above its new goal of 1 percent - and to ease policy further. To achieve that the BOJ could buy longer-dated government bonds or revert to the quantitative easing policy it adopted early last decade of targeting cash reserves at commercial banks.