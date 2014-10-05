Japan PM Abe 'completely neutral' on whether to raise sales tax: Amari

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remains “completely neutral” on whether to raise the national sales tax, Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Sunday.

“I think he is completely neutral” on the decision he is to make in December on whether to raise the tax a second time, Amari told a talk show on public broadcaster NHK.

Abe raised the tax to 8 percent in April from 5 percent in a bid to curb Japan’s runaway government debt. He says he will decide in December whether to proceed with a plan to raise it to 10 percent in October 2015.

The premier has said he will consider July-September economic data in deciding whether the economy is strong enough to endure a further tax increase. GDP fell sharply in the second quarter after the tax hike, and Amari said he was “a little concerned” about the pace of the recovery from that downturn.