FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan FY2015/16 tax revenue undershoots earlier estimate on yen rises: sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2016 / 1:26 AM / a year ago

Japan FY2015/16 tax revenue undershoots earlier estimate on yen rises: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman counts Japanese 10,000 yen notes in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s national tax revenue for the last fiscal year that ended in March has been confirmed at 56.3 trillion yen ($553.75 billion), undershooting the government’s earlier estimate as yen rises hurt corporate profits, government sources told Reuters.

Lower tax receipts will likely affect funding for the additional spending the government is planning to compile later this year to support the economy, which is struggling with weak domestic demand, a stronger yen and external risks such as Brexit.

In recent years the government has tapped bigger-than-expected tax revenues for financing extra stimulus budgets.

The confirmed tax revenue for last fiscal year compares with the earlier estimate of 56.4 trillion yen.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.