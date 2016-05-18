FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's top government spokesman: Consumption remains weak
May 18, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Japan's top government spokesman: Consumption remains weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a joint Japan-U.S. meadia briefing about the process of U.S. forces consolidation in Okinawa, at Tokyo December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is making steady progress toward beating deflation but private consumption continues to be weak with the effect of a sales tax hike in 2014 remaining, the government’s top spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Private consumption remains on a weak note as a whole,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference after data showed Japan’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the January-March quarter due in part to a rebound in household spending.

The gross domestic product data and the strength of consumption hold the key to premier Shinzo Abe’s decision on whether to proceed with a scheduled second sales tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent in April next year.

The previous tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent in 2014 tipped the economy into recession, prompting Abe to delay the second tax hike by 18 months.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
