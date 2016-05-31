FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Tanigaki says PM Abe to announce sales tax delay Wednesday - media
#Business News
May 31, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Japan's Tanigaki says PM Abe to announce sales tax delay Wednesday - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will announce a delay in a planned sales-tax increase on Wednesday, local media quoted the ruling party’s secretary-general as saying.

Sadakazu Tanigaki, the Liberal Democratic Party’s secretary-general, said Abe would hold a news press conference on June 1 to announce the delay, according to Jiji Press and Kyodo News.

Abe pitched a plan to delay next year’s sales tax hike to fellow ruling party members on Monday, some of whom expressed concerns that such a move would signal a failure of his policies to reflate the economy out of stagnation.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

