Japan PM could make final decision on sales tax after G7 summit: LDP lawmaker
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Japan PM could make final decision on sales tax after G7 summit: LDP lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could make a final decision on a sales tax increase planned next year after Group of Seven summit between May 26-27, a ruling party lawmaker and one of the architects of the premier’s economic policy said on Wednesday.

Kozo Yamamoto, a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker, said the decision rested with Abe on whether to press ahead with the planned increase in the tax from 8 percent to 10 percent in April next year.

There is speculation that Abe could postpone the tax increase due to the stagnant economy, and weak consumer spending that is hampering the government’s efforts to jolt the economy out of a long deflationary phase.

Yamamoto and other LDP lawmakers who support the government’s so-called “Abenomics” reflationary strategy plan to submit their own economic proposal to the premier next week.

Reporting by Takashi Umekara, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
