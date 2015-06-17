FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: Hard to hold TPP ministerial talks this month
#Business News
June 17, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: Hard to hold TPP ministerial talks this month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that it would be difficult to hold ministerial-level talks this month on a pan-Pacific trade deal that is a key component of U.S. President Barack Obama’s strategic rebalance to Asia.

Amari spoke to reporters after U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday extended until late July a deadline for a second vote on legislation central to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact, giving supporters time to obtain more backing for it.

Amari added he was neither optimistic nor excessively pessimistic on the outlook for the 12-nation trade pact.

“TPP is an important new framework that could become a new world standard, and I hope that the United States will have a sense of urgency and responsibility and approve (the legislation) at an early stage,” Amari said.

Japan hopes the TPP will help anchor ally Washington in Asia and create a rule-based regime that would eventually draw in China, whose rise is seen as a challenge to the U.S.-dominated economic architecture in the region.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chris Gallagher

