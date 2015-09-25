FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan TPP chief negotiator: Broad agreement is within reach: Jiji
#World News
September 25, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

Japan TPP chief negotiator: Broad agreement is within reach: Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s chief negotiator for the 12-nation pan-Pacific trade talks said on Friday a broad agreement of the ambitious trade pact was within reach, Jiji news agency reported.

Koji Tsuruoka said negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) were in the final stages and that the ability to clinch a deal would depend on how successful member nations’ ministers are in reaching a political decision, Jiji reported.

Ministers from the 12 countries are due to meet on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in the United States.

Tsuruoka was speaking to reporters before heading to Atlanta for talks with other chief negotiators from Sept. 26 to 29.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
