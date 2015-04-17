Japan, U.S. to hold ministerial-level Trans-Pacific Partnership talks: Kyodo

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) sits with Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari during a year end meeting at Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari and U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman are set to hold bilateral trade talks in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said on Friday, citing unnamed sources close to the negotiations.

The bilateral trade talks are seen as crucial for a broader Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact.

Kyodo did not say when the two would meet, but other Japanese media have said they are aiming to meet on Sunday and Monday.