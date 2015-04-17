FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan, U.S. to hold ministerial-level Trans-Pacific Partnership talks: Kyodo
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 17, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Japan, U.S. to hold ministerial-level Trans-Pacific Partnership talks: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) sits with Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari during a year end meeting at Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) in Tokyo December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari and U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman are set to hold bilateral trade talks in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said on Friday, citing unnamed sources close to the negotiations.

The bilateral trade talks are seen as crucial for a broader Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact.

Kyodo did not say when the two would meet, but other Japanese media have said they are aiming to meet on Sunday and Monday.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.