Japan February exports rise 9.8 percent year on year: Ministry of Finance
March 19, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Japan February exports rise 9.8 percent year on year: Ministry of Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker scratching his head walks next to trucks parked inside a container area at a port in Tokyo February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports rose 9.8 percent in February from a year earlier as shipments recovered from a Lunar New Year slowdown, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in exports compared with a 12.4 percent gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and was led by brisk shipments of cars, the data showed. That followed an annual 9.5 percent increase in January.

Imports grew 9.0 percent in the year to February, compared with an annual 7.4 percent gain expected, and following a revised 25.1 percent rise in the previous month.

The country’s trade balance stood at a deficit of 800.3 billion yen ($7.90 billion) in February, compared with a shortfall of 590.0 billion yen expected and well below January’s record trade gap of 2.79 trillion yen.

That marked a record 20-month run of deficits.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:

here

($1 = 101.3650 Japanese Yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

