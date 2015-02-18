FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan January exports rise 17 percent year-on-year: MOF
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 18, 2015 / 11:59 PM / 3 years ago

Japan January exports rise 17 percent year-on-year: MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A container ship is loaded at a port in Tokyo December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 17.0 percent in January from a year earlier for a fifth straight month of gains, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a further sign of a pick-up in external demand.

The result compared with an 11.9 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 12.8 percent year-on-year rise in December, which was the fastest growth in a year.

Imports fell 9.0 percent in the year to January, versus economists’ median estimate of a 4.8 percent decline. That resulted in a trade deficit of 1.18 trillion yen ($9.9 billion), extending a record run of deficits to 31 months.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:

here

($1 = 118.6600 yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.