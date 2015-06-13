FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan desires quick passage of U.S. trade adjustment bill: Suga
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Japan desires quick passage of U.S. trade adjustment bill: Suga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (C) is surrounded by reporters as he holds an emergency news conference following the eruption of a volcano in southern Japan, at prime minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Saturday he desired the swift passage of a U.S. bill that is part of a package central to President Barack Obama’s push for a Pacific Rim trade pact.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday disregarded Obama’s personal pleas and teamed up with Republicans to overwhelmingly defeat the TAA program that helps American workers who lose their jobs as a result of trade deals.

“We would like to see the trade adjustment assistance (TAA) bill passed as soon as possible,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo.

The House narrowly approved a separate measure to give Obama “fast-track” authority to negotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal. Both measures are included in one bill and both need to be approved before the legislation can clear the House.

The Japanese government sees a successful TPP agreement as a key part of its initiative to revive the country’s economic fortunes.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.