Japan May exports rise 2.4 percent year on year
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan May exports rise 2.4 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 2.4 percent in May from a year earlier, up for the ninth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, underscoring a gradual recovery in external demand.

The rise compared with a 3.5 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed an 8.0 percent gain in the prior month.

Imports fell 8.7 percent in the year to May, versus economists’ median estimate of a 7.5 percent decline. That brought the trade balance to a deficit of 216.0 billion yen ($1.75 billion), compared with a 226.0 billion yen deficit expected by economists.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
