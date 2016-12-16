FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Japan November exports seen falling more slowly on global recovery trend
#Business News
December 16, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 8 months ago

Japan November exports seen falling more slowly on global recovery trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man is seen in front of cranes at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports are expected to have fallen for the 14th straight month in November, but at a slower rate of decline than before, a Reuters poll found.

Exports were seen likely to fall 2.0 percent in November from a year earlier, the poll of 20 analysts found, a far cry from the 10.3 percent drop in October and 6.9 percent decline in September.

Imports were seen likely to fall an annual 12.6 percent last month, a 23rd straight monthly decline, the poll showed.

As a result, the poll forecast a trade surplus of 227.4 billion yen ($1.93 billion), a third straight surplus month.

"The trend of moderate recovery in the global economy is gaining momentum, especially emerging economies," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"A weaker yen is expected to inflate the value of exports ahead and the global economic recovery will likely help the volume as well."

The yen stood around 118.15 yen JPY=EBS per dollar on Friday, near its 10-1/2-month low of 118.66 yen hit on Thursday.

The finance ministry will issue the trade data at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 19 (2350 GMT Dec. 18.)

($1 = 118.0000 yen)

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Eric Meijer

