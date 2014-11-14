Japan exports seen rising in October, but lacking momentum

Workers are seen in a container area at a port in Tokyo September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports are set to rise for a second straight month in October but at a slower pace than the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, placing a doubt over whether the weak yen has brought about a full-fledged recovery in export growth.

Exports are expected to have risen 4.5 percent in October from a year ago, the poll of 21 economists showed, after a 6.9 percent increase in September.

Imports probably rose 3.4 percent, the poll showed, as domestic demand underwent a sluggish recovery after being hit by an increase in the sales tax in April.

A weak yen inflated import costs.

The poll forecast a trade deficit of 1.05 trillion yen, which would be the 28th straight monthly deficit.

“Exports may show some signs of recovery,” said Yoshike Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“But a solid improvement in overseas shipments is still not in sight.”

A weak yen has not helped exports as much as policymakers had hoped because many Japanese firms have shifted production overseas.

“I think a weak yen still has a positive impact on the economy as a whole, but it won’t be a strong enough factor to boost the economy,” Shinke said.

Already weakened by the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy easing late October, the yen has fallen to a seven-year low against the dollar due to mounting speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a snap election and delay another planned increase in the sales tax. [FRX/]

Abe has said he will decide on whether to proceed with the planned sales tax hike next October after examining economic data.

Preliminary data due to be released on Monday is expected to show annualized economic growth of 2.1 percent in the third quarter, a separate Reuters poll showed, rebounding from an annualized 7.1 percent contraction in the second quarter.

The finance ministry will release the trade data on Nov. 20 at 8:50 am (6.50 p.m. EST the previous day).