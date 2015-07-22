FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan June exports rise 9.5 percent year/year
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Japan June exports rise 9.5 percent year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People work near cargo containers loaded from trucks at a port in Tokyo, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports rose 9.5 percent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, in a sign overseas demand bounced back from a dip last month.

The rise compares with a 10.0 percent annual increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It was the fastest pace of rise in five months and followed a 2.4 percent year-on-year increase in May, data showed.

Imports fell 2.9 percent in the year to June, versus the median estimate for a 4.0 percent annual decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 69.0 billion yen ($556.54 million), versus the median estimate for a 5.4 billion yen surplus.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.