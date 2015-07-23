Japan June exports strengthen but China clouds outlook

People work near cargo containers loaded from trucks at a port in Tokyo, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s exports rose at the fastest pace in five months in June, due to a pick-up in sales of cars and electronics but there are lingering concerns that China’s economic slowdown will hurt Japanese shipments in future.

Exports rose an annual 9.5 percent in June according to Finance Ministry data, less than the median estimate for a 10.0 percent rise given by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.4 percent year-on-year rise in May.

Separate data from the Bank of Japan also showed that real exports rose in June from the previous month in a tentative sign that overseas demand stabilized.

Policymakers are counting on exports to supplement Japan’s domestic-demand driven economy, but China’s slowdown could curb Japan’s growth by slowing its exports.

“I expect gradual recover in exports but there are downside risks, because exports to China may not do that well,” said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“The pace of Japan’s economic growth could depend more on domestic capital expenditure, but growth may not be strong enough to meet the Bank of Japan’s expectations,” he said.

Exports destined for China, Japan’s largest trading partner, rose 5.9 percent in June from a year ago, compared with May’s 1.1 percent annual increase as shipments of electronics and plastics rose, Finance Ministry data showed.

Shipments to Asia rose 10.1 percent year-on-year in June, versus a 3.3 percent annual increase in the previous month.

Japan’s exports to the United States rose an annual 17.6 percent in June, far above the 7.4 percent seen in May, thanks to higher shipments of cars and pharmaceuticals.

Compared to the previous month, real exports rose 1.0 percent in June, separate data from the BOJ showed later on Thursday. That compares with a 5.1 percent decline in the previous month.

Total imports fell 2.9 percent in June from a year earlier according to the Finance Ministry. That was less than the poll’s median estimate for a 4.0 percent decrease.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 69.0 billion yen ($556.54 million), versus the median estimate for a 5.4 billion yen surplus.

Japan’s economic growth is forecast to slow sharply in April-June as companies produced fewer goods while lowering inventories, and as exports slowed from the previous three months.

Economists expect growth to accelerate in the current quarter due to gains in consumer spending, but close trade ties mean Japan could be hit by China’s slowing growth.